Local News

Body found near car identified as missing 86-year-old Christiansburg man, family member says

Siegfried Holzer was reported missing out of Christiansburg in February

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

(Christiansburg Police Department)

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A body that was found near a car last week has been identified as an 86-year-old man who was reported missing in Christiansburg last month, according to the man’s son.

As we’ve reported previously, Siegfried Holzer’s family reported that he left the store in late February and never returned. His vehicle was later discovered in Hardy, West Virginia, prompting a search.

[READ MORE: West Virginia search continues for former Virginia Tech professor missing for three weeks]

We’ve reached out to the medical examiner’s office for further information and have not heard back yet.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops

