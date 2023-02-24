86-year-old man reported missing out of Christiansburg

Authorities say 86-year-old Siegfried Holzer, who is about 5 feet, was last seen wearing blue jeans, a ball cap, and blue tennis shoes with an orange, maroon, and white Virginia Tech jacket.

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The Christiansburg Police Department is seeking public help in locating a missing elderly man.

Authorities say 86-year-old Siegfried Holzer, who is about 5 feet, was last seen wearing blue jeans, a ball cap, and blue tennis shoes with an orange, maroon, and white Virginia Tech jacket. Family members filed a missing report for Holzer after he left his home to go to the store and never returned, according to the police department.

His family then activated a GPS locator on his vehicle that showed it was traveling out of the area.

When law enforcement began tracking the vehicle as well, they discovered that it was in Hardy County, West Virginia. The Hardy County Sheriff’s Office was able to locate the vehicle in the 11000 block of State Road 55 in Baker, West Virginia at about 8 p.m. on Thursday, police said.

A search is underway in Hardy County, but they have not found Holzer yet.

Anyone who has seen him or had any contact with him is asked to contact the Christiansburg Police Department at 540-382-4343.

