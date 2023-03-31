Hokie Tracks ice cream now available in stores, specialty shops

Hokie Tracks ice cream is now available in grocery stores and specialty shops in Virginia. (Credit: Tim Skiles for Virginia Tech)

If you’re a Hokie fan and love ice cream, you’re in luck.

Hokie Tracks, the first ever ice cream to represent the Hokie Nation, is now available in grocery stores and specialty shops across the state.

The ice cream was a collaboration between Virginia Tech’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences’ Department of Food Science and Technology and the Homestead Creamery, based in Burnt Chimney.

Hokie Tracks is a vanilla ice cream with a ribbon of salted caramel and dark chocolate-covered pretzel chunks, developed by department faculty members Joell Eifert ‘88, M.S. ‘14 and Brian Wiersema ‘98 and the Homestead Creamery team.

“We were looking to find a flavor combination that covered most of the taste sensations, and we really wanted an ooey gooey decadent flavor so it had to have some chocolate in it,” said Eifert. “I’ve worked with Homestead in the past and knew they’d be the perfect partner for this endeavor. Just using their ice cream base is a great start to a great ice cream.”

Students can now also get their hands on the ice cream at dining services on-campus. Pints will be available at Dolci e Caffè at Turner Place, West End Market’s Grab and Gobble kiosk, Hokie Grill and Co., Owens Food Court, and Xpress Lane at Dietrick Hall.

To find a location near you to purchase Hokie Tracks, use Homestead Creamery’s product finder tool.