WATCH: The Morning Sprint - March 31, 2023

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s Friday! Congrats on making it to the end of the work week. Check out the Morning Sprint for uplifting stories in our community that’ll leave you with a smile.
Here’s what we discussed:
- Hokies prepare for Final Four in Dallas
- Major League Baseball rule changes: Yay or nay?
Missed it? Don’t worry, we will upload the entire episode to this article once the live stream is complete.
Just a friendly reminder that starting this upcoming Monday, the Morning Sprint will be moving off Facebook and will begin at weekdays at 8 a.m. instead of 9 a.m.
The Sprint can be watched on our website, YouTube account and OTT app.
Thanks for watching!