50º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

WATCH: The Morning Sprint - March 31, 2023

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: The Sprint
Join us at 9 a.m. for an update on what’s happening right now and what you need to know today. (WSLS 10)

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s Friday! Congrats on making it to the end of the work week. Check out the Morning Sprint for uplifting stories in our community that’ll leave you with a smile.

Here’s what we discussed:

Missed it? Don’t worry, we will upload the entire episode to this article once the live stream is complete.

Just a friendly reminder that starting this upcoming Monday, the Morning Sprint will be moving off Facebook and will begin at weekdays at 8 a.m. instead of 9 a.m.

The Sprint can be watched on our website, YouTube account and OTT app.

Thanks for watching!

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email