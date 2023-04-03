Pulaski Police searching for suspect after dog found in dumpster with legs taped together

The Pulaski Police Department is offering a monetary reward for any information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) who left a dog in a dumpster with its legs taped together.

Authorities say the dog was found in a dumpster at Ollie’s shopping center in the Town of Pulaski on March 31 at about 11:05 a.m.

Police have confirmed that the dog was found inside of a bucket with a lid on it after being rescued by a resident who could hear it making noises. Police said the bucket is blue with a white lid and has “Pioneer Athletics” written on it and is believed to have continued field marking paint at one point.

The dog is currently being cared for by Pulaski County Animal Control and is not up for adoption at this time, according to their Facebook page.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Riddle at 540-994-8609.