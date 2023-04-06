‘Right place at the right time’: Pulaski man rescues dog from dumpster

Sometimes all it takes is being at the right place at the right time. Michael Bowman Jr. said he was on a break from work when he discovered something shocking inside a dumpster near Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in Pulaski.

Inside the dumpster was a dog trapped in a bucket with its four legs wrapped together in electrical tape.

“It’s just hard to explain. It’s hard to think that somebody would do that knowing that the dog would either suffocate or thirst to death,” Bowman Jr. said.

Bowman Jr. said he got some help from a woman nearby to get the tape off the dog. Once the tape was off, they tried comforting the dog until animal control could arrive.

“I just happened to be at the right place at the right time and just help him. As soon as we got that tape off him, he drank a half-a-mug of water and ate these little chewy treats … he started feeling better,” Bowman Jr. said.

Animal control notified Pulaski Police about the incident and currently, investigators are trying to figure out what led to the dog being left in the dumpster.

10 News spoke with Pulaski PD’s Community Resource Specialist, Sonia Ramsey, on what they’re doing as far as the investigation.

“Our lead investigator on this case is investigator Riddle. He is taking any and all information. He’s taking physical evidence. He’s taking leads that we’ve been given from people on the scene or leads that have come in from the public,” Ramsey said.

10 News has also seen people post to social media claiming to be the dog’s owner, and others are claiming they’re applying to adopt the dog. Police said the dog won’t be released until the investigation is complete.

“We need to know the circumstances. We need to make sure the animal doesn’t go into a home that anything like this can happen again,” Ramsey said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Riddle at 540-994-8609.

