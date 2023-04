HENRY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE

This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT.

ORIGINAL STORY

A tractor-trailer crash on Route 220 in Henry County has led to delays, according to VDOT.

Authorities say the crash happened near Greensboro Road at about 3:40 a.m. As of 6 a.m., crews are still working to clear the scene, per VSP.

At this time, all southbound lanes are closed and traffic is being detoured onto Route 220 BUS.

No word yet on any injuries.

Stay with 10 News for the latest traffic updates