Man charged after Martinsville shooting

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A man has been charged in connection with the shooting that left a 45-year-old woman hospitalized on Thursday, according to the City of Martinsville.

The shooting happened around 4:23 a.m., as we previously reported. A 45-year-old woman was airlifted to a Roanoke hospital after she was shot at Maplewood Apartments, city officials said.

We’re told Tony Martin was arrested on Friday evening, and is now facing the following charges in the Martinsville Juvenile and Domestic Court:

Malicious wounding,

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony,

Discharge of a firearm in an occupied dwelling.

Martin is also facing charges of reckless handling of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammo by a convicted felon, and discharge of a firearm in the city charges in the Martinsville General District Court, officials said.