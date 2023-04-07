Virginia Tech Title IX history event to feature Hokie athletes

Virginia Tech head coach Kenny Brooks, center, holds the trophy as players celebrate after defeating Louisville in an NCAA college basketball game for the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship in Greensboro, N.C., Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Some members of the Virginia Tech Women’s Basketball team will join other female athletes and trailblazers in an event to celebrate the history of Title IX.

The roundtable discussion event, titled 50 years of Title IX History at Virginia Tech, will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11 in the Cube at Moss Arts Center.

Women’s Basketball Head Coach Kenny Brooks will join players Georgia Amoore and Elizabeth Kitley among other athletes to discuss the past, present, and future of Title IX in athletics.

Hosted by the School of Communication, the event is a culmination of a special topics course taught by Assistant Professor Megan Duncan. The course includes topics such as gender, sports media, and the history of Title IX’s impact on athletics.

“This is the first public event to celebrate how Hokie sports have advanced equity for athletes in the more than 50 years since Title IX became federal law,” Duncan said. “It’s a time to reflect by hearing from the first women scholarship athletes and some of our current trailblazers. I hope alumni and the Hokie fandom walk away from the event feeling more connected to the community and students walk away with a greater sense of the importance of sports in social change.”

All sessions are free and open to the public. Food and drink will be provided.

Event organizers ask attendees to register online in advance due to limited seating. Attendees can register for the entire event or individual sessions.

A full agenda of events can be found here.