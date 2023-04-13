PETA offering up to $5,000 reward for information after dog found in Pulaski dumpster

PULASKI, Va. – PETA is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for a dog that was found with its legs taped together in a dumpster in Pulaski.

We previously reported that the dog was found in a dumpster at Ollie’s shopping center in the Town of Pulaski on March 31.

A Pulaski man saved the dog after he heard it making noises from a bucket with a lid. Police said the bucket is blue with a white lid and has “Pioneer Athletics” written on it and is believed to have continued field marking paint at one point.

As police continue to investigate, PETA is asking the public to help spread the word and display the reward poster below.

The free downloadable poster can be found here.

“This dog was bound, sealed inside a bucket, and dumped like garbage to suffocate or starve to death,” PETA Senior Vice President Colleen O’Brien said. “If there are any other dogs in the culprit’s custody, they’re likely in danger, and PETA is urging anyone who might know something about this case to come forward immediately.”

PETA said anyone with information should contact Detective Rick Riddle of the Pulaski Police Department at 540-994-8609.