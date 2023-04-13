City of Roanoke to host ‘Daisy Art Parade,’ giant puppets and more

A first of it’s kind event is coming to Roanoke this weekend. Giant paper mache puppets and other art will be featured Saturday at the “Daisy Art Parade.”

ROANOKE, Va. – A first-of-its-kind event is coming to Roanoke this weekend.

Giant paper mache puppets and other art will be featured Saturday at the “Daisy Art Parade.”

It’s meant to showcase the creativity of the Star City, while focusing on wellness, equity, and inclusion.

Organizers hope to honor influential leaders from the city’s past, and connect with the community.

“People who’ve worked together to make art in their community get to bring it out,” Artist and Coordinator Brian Counihan said. “Get some sunlight on it, and let all of the people have a chance to see what we’ve done. So should be a lot of fun.”

The parade will kick off at the MLK statue in historic Gainsboro, then head down Campbell Avenue and end at the Taubman Museum of Art.