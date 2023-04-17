UVA President running Boston Marathon in honor of shooting victims

UVA President Jim Ryan will be running in the Boston Marathon to honor the lives of three football players who were killed in a tragic shooting on grounds last year.

Ryan took to Facebook on Monday to share pictures of him wearing a race shirt with the “UVA Strong” logo on the front and their names on the back, in remembrance of the three men whose lives were cut shot.

This tribute comes after the Virginia football team’s annual Blue-White Game on Saturday at Scoot Stadium.

As we’ve reported previously, on Nov. 13, Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry were shot and killed on a charter bus as they returned from a field trip in Washington, D.C.

Two others, Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan, were also hurt in the shooting, but fortunately, they survived.