WATCH LIVE: The Morning Sprint - April 20, 2023

Join us at 8 a.m. for an update on what’s happening right now and what you need to know today.

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Friday Eve! Be sure to check out the Morning Sprint for positive news stories and the top headlines of the day.

Here’s what we will discuss:

Not free at 8 a.m.? Don’t worry, once the live stream is complete we will upload the entire episode to this article.

Here’s where you can watch us:

The Sprint can be watched on our website, YouTube account and OTT app on weekdays at 8 a.m.

You can also watch it on our 10 News app. Click here to download if you’re an IOS user and here to download if you have an Android.

Be sure to leave a comment. We’d love to hear from you!

Thanks for watching!

Want to know more about the Morning Sprint? Leave us a question using the form below: