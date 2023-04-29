Police, community react to deadly downtown Martinsville shooting

A man is in custody following a fatal downtown Martinsville shooting outside of a local bar early Saturday morning.

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A man is in custody following a fatal downtown Martinsville shooting outside of a local bar early Saturday morning.

Police said 37-year-old Clayborne Kent died from his injuries, after being shot by 23-year-old Trequon Davis.

Davis is charged with manslaughter, among other charges.

“It’s a tragedy for our whole community,” Martinsville Police Chief Robert Fincher said. “We are a good city. We’re a small city though, so when one person is killed, it affects all of us.”

Police said the shooting took place outside of Roosky’s Bar and Grill.

It’s believed that the suspect and victim knew each other and took part in a fight that turned deadly. Fincher said they’re still investigating what led up to the shooting.

“This incident occurred as a result of the disagreement that occurred that evening,” Fincher said. “It was not something that was ongoing or anything, and so there’s no further threat to the community.”

10 news spoke to Roosky’s general manager who said they keep ample security measures in place, including three security guards at the doors who make sure no one brings a weapon inside, but he says they just can’t control what happens outside of the bar.

Meanwhile, community members upset to hear the news and calling for more mental health resources in the area.

“It’s incredibly sad and misfortunate,” Martinsville resident Chelzie Reeves said. “When it comes to gun violence or just any type of activity, criminal activity, it sparks from somewhere. So, what’s happening before this even happened is the issue.”

While police have a suspect in custody, they still need the public’s help.

Authorities are still searching for witnesses to speak to. If you have any information, contact Martinsville Police.