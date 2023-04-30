Almost 40 artists take part in Roanoke’s Open Studios Tour

Roanokers took to the streets to see what the local art scene had to offer this weekend.

The annual Open Studios Tour featured 38 artists across 12 locations.

Mary Boxley Bullington was among the artists participating, with her colorful paintings on full display.

She said the event is a huge help financially, and a chance for people to get to know the thriving art scene.

“There are more artists than I could possibly even know in Roanoke, and a lot of them are very good,” Bullington said. “A lot of professional artists, a lot of people who are learning to paint or do whatever they want to do.”

The event got its start in the year 2000, and has been taking place for more than 20 years.