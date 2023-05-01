Amherst County authorities searching for man after armed robbery

57-year-old John Burney of Lynchburg, considered to be armed and dangerous after an armed robbery on May 1, 2023 in Madison Heights (Credit: Amherst County Sheriff's Office)

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who they say is armed and dangerous after an armed robbery Monday morning in Madison Heights.

On Monday, May 1, around 8:20 a.m., authorities said 57-year-old John Burney went to the Smoke Shop in Madison Heights.

Authorities said he then went inside, pulled out a gun, and stole cigarettes along with an unknown amount of cash before running away on foot. It was unclear which direction Burney was running when he left the store, deputies said.

Burney is 5′11″ tall, weighs about 204 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes, according to the sheriff’s office. We’re told he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black sweatpants.

The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office said they obtained warrants for Burney for armed robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Cindrick at 434-946-9373 Opt. 5 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You can also visit The Central Virginia CrimeStoppers website, enter a tip number online, or use the P3 app on your mobile device.