‘We want to hold whoever killed him accountable’: Roanoke Police look to develop new leads in 2022 murder investigation

31-year-old Ulysses Williams, who was shot and killed in the 1200 block of Hanover Avenue NW in 2022 (Credit: Roanoke Police Department)

It has been one year since the shooting that took the life of 31-year-old Ulysses Williams, and to this day, no one has been arrested, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

RPD is hoping the public can help in developing new leads and identifying a suspect, ultimately leading to an arrest.

“Ulysses was a father, son, friend, and loved one,” RPD wrote on social media. “We want to hold whoever killed him accountable for their actions, and bring some comfort and peace to those who loved him.”

The incident happened on May 4, 2022, as we previously reported. Officers said they responded to the 1200 block of Hanover Avenue NW around 1:45 p.m. and found a man, later identified as Williams, with a critical gunshot wound lying in the street.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

If you have any information about the incident, you’re asked to contact Detective P. Caldwell at (540)853-5874 to share what you know. You can also call the RPD Tipline at (540)344-8500, or text in your tips to 274637. If you send a text, begin your text with the keyword “RoanokePD” to ensure that it is sent properly.

And as a reminder, RPD said all texts and calls can remain anonymous.