85º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Man dead after shooting in Northwest Roanoke, police say

Authorities investigating as a homicide

Samantha Smith, Senior Digital Producer

Tags: Roanoke, Crime
10 News is at the scene of a deadly shooting in Northwest Roanoke (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. – A man is dead after a shooting in Northwest Roanoke on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Officers said they responded to the 1200 block of Hanover Avenue NW around 1:45 p.m. and found a man with a critical gunshot wound lying in the street.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

10 News is at the scene working to learn more.

Authorities will release the the identity after family has been notified.

Police said this is a homicide investigation.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Samantha Smith joined WSLS 10’s award-winning digital team as a digital content producer in July 2018.

email