Man dead after shooting in Northwest Roanoke, police say

ROANOKE, Va. – A man is dead after a shooting in Northwest Roanoke on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Officers said they responded to the 1200 block of Hanover Avenue NW around 1:45 p.m. and found a man with a critical gunshot wound lying in the street.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Authorities will release the the identity after family has been notified.

Police said this is a homicide investigation.