Man arrested in Georgia nearly a year after Lynchburg homicide

AUGUSTA, Ga. – The man wanted for a deadly shooting in Lynchburg has been arrested after nearly a year, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

On June 1, 2022, officers were called to an upstairs apartment in the block of 4500 Golf Park Drive for the report of a shooting.

After arriving, officers discovered that 25-year-old Anthony Colden II had been shot and killed, as we previously reported.

LPD was searching for Londell Henry Thompson, Jr., who was wanted on the following charges:

Second-degree murder

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Reckless handling of a firearm

Discharge of firearm within city limits

After nearly a year of seaThompson was arrested in Augusta, Georgia on May 2, 2023, by the U.S. Marshals Service, according to LPD.

Police said he is now being held in Georgia, pending extradition to Virginia.