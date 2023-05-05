Pulaski County Public Schools’ Dr. Kevin Siers accepts superintendent position in Franklin County

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – The current superintendent of Pulaski County Public Schools has accepted a new role elsewhere, school division leaders said.

Dr. Kevin Siers has served as superintendent of Pulaski County Public Schools since August 2016, during which time he oversaw the bond referendum campaign and construction of Pulaski County Middle School and oversaw the development and implementation of a division-wide model for effective instruction which created higher standards and increased expectations about instructional delivery in all PCPS classrooms, according to leaders.

“The leadership of Dr. Siers for nearly seven years was during one of the most transformational and chaotic times in public education, allowing numerous improvements to Pulaski County Public Schools,” Beckie Cox, Chairwoman of the Pulaski County School Board said. “Pulaski County Public Schools will see the improvements made by Dr. Siers for years to come.”

Cox said the board was informed of his resignation after he accepted his new position at Franklin County.

In his resignation letter, Dr. Siers said, in part,

“Thank you for giving me the opportunity to serve the children and families of Pulaski County for the past seven years. I think that everyone would agree that it has been a transformational period for our schools and there is no doubt that the work that we have done will make public education a positive experience for generations of Pulaski County’s children. You have been the gold standard for School Boards in Virginia. Every school division should have a fierce advocate for its programs like Mr. Hurst, a visionary problem solver like Ms. Cox, the support for teachers like that brought by Mr. Benson, a promoter of positive solutions like Mrs. Golden, and the desire to create a love for learning like Dr. Cash.”

Dr. Siers also noted that he looks forward to working at Franklin County Public Schools.

“I’m very happy that the Franklin County School Board has selected me to lead their school division for the foreseeable future. They have a great tradition of high academic achievement and strong community support for their schools. The Board has given me a few objectives to begin working on and I look forward to engaging with the Franklin County students, parents, community members, faculty, and staff in order to meet these objectives,” Dr. Siers said.

The Pulaski County School Board begin the search for a new superintendent, hopefully finding someone to fill the position as quickly as possible, leaders said.

Dr. Siers will begin his new role as Franklin County Public Schools Superintendent on July 1, 2023.