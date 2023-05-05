Salem man pleads guilty in connection with 2021 Lynchburg shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Salem man charged in connection with a Lynchburg shootout in November 2021 has pleaded guilty, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Jeriwon Lee Taylor, 42, pleaded guilty to the following charges against him:

One count of distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine

One count of discharging and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

On Nov. 21, 2021, Taylor agreed to meet an individual, later identified as Kendall Simonton, in a Walmart parking lot in Lynchburg to sell methamphetamine. But when Simonton arrived, he got into the vehicle, pulled out a gun and pointed it at Taylor’s face, taking the drugs from him, according to court documents.

When Simonton got out of the vehicle and tried to walk away, Taylor exited the vehicle as well and began shooting, and the two men started shooting at one another, ducking behind cars in the parking lot as they fired shots. Simonton eventually ran from the parking lot and Taylor drove away.

Simonton pleaded guilty last month to related charges and will be sentenced on June 8.

Taylor is facing a minimum sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison.

“This case is a direct result of the United States Attorney’s Office’s public commitment to prosecute federal crimes involving a discharged firearm. We will continue to vigilantly enforce our nation’s gun laws to hold accountable those individuals who commit violent acts in our community,” United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh said. “I am grateful we have collaborative partnerships with agencies like the Lynchburg Police Department, DEA, and ATF to help us continue this important work in helping make our communities safer.”