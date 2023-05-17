Congressman Morgan Griffith announces $70k for economic development planning in 9th District

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Virginia Congressman Morgan Griffith announced Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration awarded $70,000 to the West Piedmont Planning District Commission for economic development planning.

The commission is headquartered in Martinsville.

“This important federal funding will assist in economic development planning that supports private capital investment and, therefore, job creation in Martinsville and the surrounding region,” Griffith said. “I look forward to seeing this money positively impact the area for years to come.”

The goal of the investment is to support the continued development and implementation of a comprehensive economic development strategy (CEDS) for the region, in order to strengthen the regional economy.

The region includes Franklin, Henry, Patrick, and Pittsylvania Counties; the cities of Danville and Martinsville; and the Town of Rocky Mount.