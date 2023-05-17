78º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Congressman Morgan Griffith announces $70k for economic development planning in 9th District

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Morgan Griffith, Economic Development, West Piedmont Planning District Commission
(Greg Nash/Pool via AP) (Greg Nash, The Hill)

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Virginia Congressman Morgan Griffith announced Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration awarded $70,000 to the West Piedmont Planning District Commission for economic development planning.

The commission is headquartered in Martinsville.

“This important federal funding will assist in economic development planning that supports private capital investment and, therefore, job creation in Martinsville and the surrounding region,” Griffith said. “I look forward to seeing this money positively impact the area for years to come.”

The goal of the investment is to support the continued development and implementation of a comprehensive economic development strategy (CEDS) for the region, in order to strengthen the regional economy.

The region includes Franklin, Henry, Patrick, and Pittsylvania Counties; the cities of Danville and Martinsville; and the Town of Rocky Mount.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email