Danville Otterbots to offer new Ballad Brewing creation: Home Run Helles

DANVILLE, Va. – Otterbots fans have a new drink option at home games.

The Danville Otterbots announced on Monday they are partnering with Ballad Brewing for another season to offer the brewery’s newest creation: Home Run Helles.

We’re told Otterbots Season Ticket Holders and Ballad Brewing Platinum Society Members worked together to craft the beer, which has citrus-forward hops and a light malty finish.

Home Run Helles cans will be available at all Otterbots’ home games beginning on Appy League Opening Night, June 6, and in the Ballad Brewing tap room on World Otter Day, May 31, officials said.

The 2022 season beer – Ballad Brewing’s Lagerbot – hasn’t gone anywhere, the team said. In fact, this season, it’ll be available on tap.

