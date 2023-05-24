Advance Auto Parts opens new Christiansburg location

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A company with local roots is expanding.

On Wednesday, Advance Auto Parts celebrated the opening of a new store in Christiansburg.

Local officials were there for the ribbon cutting at the new location on Conston Avenue Northwest, which is across the street from Aldi.

The store has 10 employees and also offers curbside services.

“There’s a lot of individuals on this side of town that have really looked for another auto parts store for years and we’re just glad we could be there to service them whenever they have a need,” David Pauly, general manager said.

The chain was founded in Roanoke in 1932. Now it’s one of the largest automotive retailers in the country with more than 47 hundred locations nationwide.