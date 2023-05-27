Angels of Assisi Pet Adoption Event

Roanoke, VA - Today, Saturday, May 27th, through Monday, May 29th, from 12 pm to 6 pm, Angels of Assisi will open for walk-in adoptions.

Dog adoption fees are $25 for Memorial Day weekend!

Angels of Assisi has adoptable dogs looking for loving homes.

Angels of Assisi will approve applications on the spot, meaning you could go home with your new family member this weekend for $25! Puppy adoption fees will be $100.

The Memorial Day Adoption Weekend will take place at Angels of Assisi, located at 415 Campbell Ave SW, Roanoke. The organization asks that the community come together to help find loving homes for these amazing animals.