HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A 57-year-old man from Roanoke died in a crash on Route 220 in Henry County last Friday (May 26), according to Virginia State Police.

At about 1:13 p.m., Bruce Allen Guillams was driving in a 2003 Mazda 3 and ran off the left side of the road, hitting a tree, authorities said.

Virginia State Police reports that Guillams died at the scene. We’re told he was wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.