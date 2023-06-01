Roanoke County partners with VT Carilion to bring free sunscreen stations to Splash Valley

With the sun out in full force this summer, sunscreen is a necessity. Luckily for Splash Valley guests, getting burnt won’t be a worry. Roanoke County has partnered with Virginia Tech Carilion to bring sunscreen stations to the pool.

Stations can be found throughout Splash Valley.

Students say that they hope bringing free sunscreen to the pool will help raise awareness and keep people safe from overexposing themselves to the sun.

“Skin cancer is a big problem in the United States of America and in Roanoke County and so by having free sunscreen here at Splash Valley we hope to address some of our concerns regarding sun exposure by providing free and easy, accessible sunscreen for everyone to use,” Casey Engel, a student at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine said.

The water park opened on Saturday, May 27, and will be open Thursdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each week.

