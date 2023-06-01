The Deep Blue Ridge: Ballet couple prepares to take final bow

“He asked me what my favorite color was because he determined whether you were going to be a good partner based on the favorite color,” Caitlin Smith said. “I said blue. He didn’t think it was going to work out.”

Not only did these two work out as good ballet partners, but also husband and wife.

“We met and then we started dating,” Caitlin said.

“The first time we were sitting in her car together, she was playing country music,” Will Smith said. “I hate country music with a passion, and I told her. And she said, ‘Well, I’m driving!’ For some reason that was the most attractive thing someone has ever done and I kind of knew from that moment on.”

Before being professional principal dancers, Will and Caitlin Smith were just two young kids learning that ballet was life.

Little did they know, their love for ballet would intensify by the love they would ultimately have for each other.

“He was very kind,” Caitlin said.

“Cait is so strong,” Will said.

Together, the duo continued their burning passion for ballet, despite the many challenges, rejections, and financial struggles that come with the difficult life of a ballet dancer.

“Sometimes you think, ‘Am I good enough? Will I ever get anywhere?’” Caitlin said. “You have to have a thick skin!”

“I have worked with some crazy people! people think ballet world they have everything together but they don’t,” Will said.

Even with each other, especially after they tied the knot in 2015.

“If you have had a bad rehearsal day, you want to take it out on your partner,” Caitlyn said. “And it is easier when your partner is your husband because you don’t have to be as polite. You are like, ‘What was that?’”

They have been with the Roanoke Ballet Theater Company for years and have performed in countless shows from The Nutcracker to Gissel.

But no matter how many lead performances they’ve been granted or awards they’ve won together as one, nothing amounts to their greatest blessing — their three-year-old daughter Lucy.

“She brings so much happiness in our lives,” Will said. “She is even taking her first dance class which is terrifying because I don’t know if I can handle that.”

“I think it helped us appreciate dancing even more,” Caitlin said. “It brought us so much joy. I know it changed the way I dance.”

Both Will and Caitlin have made a major impact in the Commonwealth’s performing arts community.

They even demonstrated how to overcome obstacles as parents in the ballet industry. Picking up a second job to afford a living, they will tell you life isn’t easy.

“You go through a lot of ups and downs, it brought a lot of challenges, but those challenges have made our relationship better. Ballet equipped us with a lot of the tools to make this relationship work,” Caitlin said.

“We practice ballet every day and a relationship is the same where you have to practice being a husband and wife,” Will said. “And it is very imperfect. We make it work.”

“It makes it easier for us to connect and share with the audience and it brings us some of the greatest joy,” Caitlin said.

A joy they’re both excited and emotional to share for one last time when they take their final bow on June 10 in their performance at the Jefferson Center.

Their next dance move — putting family life first.

“Do what brings you great joy with the person who brings you great joy because you will have what you need in life,” Caitlin said.