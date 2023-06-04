Crews respond to structure fire in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – All occupants were accounted for after crews responded to a structure fire in Carroll County Saturday, according to the Hillsville Fire Department.

Crews said at around 5:21 p.m., the Hillsville Fire Department and Carroll County Fire-Rescue responded to the reported commercial structure fire at the corner of Floyd Pike and Hunters Ridge Road.

Officials said first arriving units found the structure fully involved, and firefighters began an “aggressive plan of fire suppression and defensive action.”

The Galax Fire Department, Laurel Fork Volunteer Fire Department, Meadows of Dan Fire Department, Cana Fire Department, Floyd County Volunteer Fire Department, Carroll County Emergency Services, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Virginia State Police, and Virginia Department of Transportation assisted in efforts to put out the fire.