Non profit seeking to end gun violence seeks to expand poetry contest nationally

Duke Carter, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: South Boston, Halifax County

ROANOKE, Va – Shawn A. Barksdale, in conjunction with his multifaceted approach to lifting others, founded the Boots on the Ground initiative.

His goal is to encourage young people to not pick up a gun and instead express themselves through poetry.

This past school year he held a poetry contest, “Pens not Pistols” to encourage young people to become more effective communicators instead of solving issues with violence.

Barksdale said he wants to expand the program to all high school students across the nation.

For more information, contact erichardson1961@gmail.com.

Duke Carter returned to 10 News in January 2022.

