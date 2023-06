LYNCHBURG, Va. – A car fire investigation is underway in Lynchburg.

On Monday morning around 5:45 a.m., Lynchburg police responded to a car fire in the 2000 block of Wards Road.

10 News obtained footage of the fire filmed by viewer Bryce Cowart which you can watch above.

Police say at this time, no arrests have been made, and the incident is under investigation.