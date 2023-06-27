Changes coming to Virginia’s ‘Move Over Law’

VIRGINIA – Drivers in Virginia will have a new law to follow beginning July 1.

It’s an expansion of the already existing “Move Over Law” for emergency vehicles.

Currently, drivers must change lanes or slow down for vehicles on the side of the road with blue, red, or amber lights.

Now, drivers will have to change lanes or slow down for any vehicle stopped on the side of the road with hazards on, a warning sign, or flares around it.

AAA says nearly 350 people a year are killed while stopped on the side of the road.

This law is an effort to prevent more deaths from happening.

“The danger starts on the roadside the mom by anyone stops on the roadside. So this law goes a long way in creating a buffer on the road for anyone who might be stopped no matter who it is,” said AAA Mid-Atlantic Spokesperson, Morgan Dean.

If the law is not obeyed, a person could face a Class 1 Misdemeanor.

Punishment could be up to a year in jail or a $250 fine, possibly more depending on if there is damage to property or if someone is hurt or killed.