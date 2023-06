Dominion Energy customers without power as of 8 p.m. 6/26/23 (Credit: Dominion Energy)

Severe storms swept through our region on Monday evening, leaving more than 3,000 of us in the dark.

Below is a breakdown of the worst outages in our region, organized by power company and county/city as of 8 p.m. Monday.

Appalachian Power:

Campbell County: 1,113

Pulaski County: 590

Roanoke County: 55



Dominion energy:

Appomattox County: 262

Campbell County: 362



Southside Electric Cooperative: