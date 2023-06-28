Amid U.S. malaria cases, Virginia health leaders say they’re monitoring

VIRGINIA – The CDC is issuing a warning after identifying two mosquito-transmitted malaria cases in Florida and Texas.

Meanwhile, local health leaders say they’re monitoring the situation.

Christie Wills with VDH’s Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts said we haven’t had any cases locally, but they’re still warning to stay vigilant when it comes to blood-sucking insects because they may carry other illnesses.

“In 2022, we did have 14 cases of vector-borne diseases and that includes diseases that are carried by mosquitos or by ticks,” Wills said. “We are concerned about that for public health.”

Wills recommends using insect repellent with DEET, avoiding spending time outside at dawn or dusk, and empty water-holding containers.