Smith Mountain Lake businesses impacted by algae bloom

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. – As we head into the Fourth of July holiday weekend, health officials said there are no new updates on the harmful algae blooms in the Blackwater arm of Smith Mountain Lake.

The swimming advisory in that section remains in effect until July 10.

But locals hope you’ll still visit Smith Mountain Lake this Fourth of July week.

“We have over 500 miles of shoreline for people to enjoy and the weather looks perfect,” Smith Mountain Lake Association Communications Director John Vidovich said. “So, while there is a swimming advisory on the Blackwater, you can still kayak and canoe.”

Crazy Horse Marina is just one of many businesses that have been negatively impacted by the algae bloom discovery, despite not being in that section.

“Everything that happens here at the lake affects something, so the algae blooms have to have some sort of economic impact on us,” Manager of Crazy Horse Marina Chris Bechtler said.

Over at Gills Creek Marina, co-manager Jerry Godsey estimates he’s lost 25,000 dollars or more this year.

“We’ve probably had 25 room cancellations, probably close to as many boat rental cancellations,” Godsey said. “I’ve talked to a lot of people that come to the dock for gas and a lot of them have had family members coming in for a weekend you know, and they’ve canceled.”

So what will the rest of the summer look like? The Smith Mountain Lake Association said that’ll depend.

“In order to lift the advisory they need two clean tests,” Vidovich said. “They’ve done one already. Toxin levels are below the regulatory limit. So that’s good news. There are toxins but not bad, and they will need to come back another time and do some testing. So the advisory will be in place until at least July 10.”

Some of the symptoms people may encounter if they come in contact with the algae bloom include skin irritation, numbness, as well as stomach problems if swallowed.

The Smith Mountain Lake Association will hold a public town hall with health and environmental experts on July 6 at 5:30 p.m. That’ll take place at Trinity Ecumenical Parish in Moneta.