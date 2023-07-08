Are you feeling lucky? Mega Millions winning numbers announced for July 7, 2023 drawing

Pull out those Mega Millions tickets! Are you the lucky winner of more than 300 million dollars?

Pull out those Mega Millions tickets!

Are you the lucky winner of more than 300 million dollars? Check your ticket for these numbers:

8, 10, 17, 55, 66, 3

Tonight’s numbers were just one of two highly anticipated drawings.

“People just go crazy when the jackpot goes up. It is insane.”

For Deepak Sansoa, a spike in the lottery means a spike in business.

“When the jackpot gets up there man, like I said people just come out of everywhere ... hey let me have five numbers on this game, five numbers on this. Some people come in and want $100-$200 worth of tickets, I’m like okay I gotcha!”

The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots combined have reached over a billion dollars.

Mike Watkins was feeling extra lucky ahead of the drawings.

“Always think I’m going to win. You never know but it’s a big chance,” he said.

When it comes to playing the lottery there are multiple ways you can go about doing it. Some people like to fill out their cards with numbers they have special to their hearts. But most people seem to like their numbers chosen at random.

And even if you don’t get the right numbers, you know your money is going to a good cause.

“In Virginia, all of the proceeds from lottery sales support public education k-12. So win or lose, Virginia is winning”

Someone’s life could change drastically with just six lucky numbers. Were you the lucky winner?