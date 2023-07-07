Virginians hoping to get lucky ahead of Mega Millions, Powerball drawings

Time’s running out for you to become a millionaire! The Mega Millions drawing is Friday night and just hit $450 million.

Then on Saturday for the Powerball drawing, $615 million is up for grabs.

Lottery Spokesperson Jennifer Mullen says all lottery ticket sales support K-12 public education, so win or lose, it’s for a good cause.

“We like to remind folks that the odds are really long with both of these multi-state jackpot games. So it’s really exciting to get in the game when the levels are this high. But it really only takes one ticket to win,” Mullen said.

You can also play online using the Virginia Lottery app or website.