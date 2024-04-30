69º
Roanoke police participate in community walk on Hershberger Road

Amy Cockerham, Multimedia Journalist

ROANOKE, Va. – Dozens of officers were out and about on Hershberger Road in Roanoke for a community walk on Tuesday.

The Roanoke Police Department teamed up with the Williamson Road Business Association to talk to people in the area about crime and traffic safety.

“There’s been several accidents, and several involving pedestrians,” Sgt. Ray Shanks, Roanoke Police Traffic Supervisor said. “Not only the pedestrians in the area, that we’d like to speak and talk to, but the drivers as well, just telling them to be just a little more careful and take time.”

This is one of a series of community walks, which have also been held downtown and in Southeast Roanoke.

