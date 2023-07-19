82º

Nearly 40 new jobs coming to Salem with rail equipment manufacturer expansion

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Salem, Jobs, Economy
A rail equipment manufacturer company is expanding its facility in Salem, bringing 38 new jobs to the area. (Wabtec Corporation logo)

SALEM, Va. – A rail equipment manufacturer company is expanding its facility in Salem, bringing 38 new jobs to the area.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin made the announcement on Wednesday and said Wabtec Corporation is slated to invest $2.7 million in the expansion.

“Wabtec Corporation’s expansion of its Salem facility fuels the resurgence of high-quality manufacturing jobs in Virginia, and we thank the company for its long-term commitment to the Commonwealth as a valued employer,” said Youngkin. “The Roanoke Region offers the skilled workforce and custom solutions to support Wabtec’s continued growth, and we are confident they will thrive for the next 100 years in Virginia.”

We’re told Virginia competed against Missouri, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Mexico for the project.

