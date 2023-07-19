Virginia Tech political science expert weighs in on latest Trump investigation

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Political experts are weighing in on how Former President Donald Trump is now at the center of another possible indictment.

NBC News reports Trump confirmed a Washington D.C. grand jury is investigating him about the insurrection on Jan. 6.

Virginia Tech Political Science Professor Dr. Karen Hult says the indictments have given more media attention to the former president who is seeking another term.

“That it does seem to be doing, taking away the attention of the news media and others to their campaign, their ideas, and their way of positioning themselves, to the extent the air goes out the room when everyone turns their focus to Former President Trump,” Hult said.

NBC News reports it is the second grand jury that could indict Trump. The first was a Miami-based panel that indicted him over his handling of classified documents.