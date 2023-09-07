Highland County crash leaves 33-year-old motorcyclist dead

HIGHLAND CO., Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left a motorcyclist dead in Highland County.

Police said the crash happened on Thursday, (Sept 7) at 4:59 a.m. on Route 220, one-half of a mile south of Route 625.

We’re told a 2023 Kenworth tractor-trailer was heading north on Route 220 when it tried to turn around and became disabled, blocking the roadway.

Then, authorities said a 2008 Honda CBR motorcycle hit the disabled tractor-trailer.

The operator of the motorcycle was identified as 33-year-old Sean Weeks of Monterey. VSP said he was wearing his helmet and died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.