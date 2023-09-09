Blue Devils defeat Terriers 14-0

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The Christiansburg Blue Devils hosted the William Byrd Terriers for some down-and-dirty plays.

First quarter, the Blue Demons were looking to answer a Terrier field goal and Cburg’s Tanner Evans took it upon himself for a 3-year scramble for a TD.

Later in the first, Christiansburg was marching down the field when RB Max Fernandez choked up the ball to the Terriers.

We go into the half at 7-3, then into the third, the Blue Devils were looking to keep their momentum with a back-of-the-endzone TD from tight end Donovan Richardson.

Still in the third, the Terriers were still working hard as QB Israel Hairston found his man Dominic Dulak for a 50-yard TD.

The lightning delay didn’t do much to delay Cburg’s drive to win Friday night – 14-0.