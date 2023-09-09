73º
Join Insider

Local News

Blue Devils defeat Terriers 14-0

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Thomas Mundy, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: 1st and 10, High School Football, Sports, Blue Ridge District, River Ridge District

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The Christiansburg Blue Devils hosted the William Byrd Terriers for some down-and-dirty plays.

First quarter, the Blue Demons were looking to answer a Terrier field goal and Cburg’s Tanner Evans took it upon himself for a 3-year scramble for a TD.

Later in the first, Christiansburg was marching down the field when RB Max Fernandez choked up the ball to the Terriers.

We go into the half at 7-3, then into the third, the Blue Devils were looking to keep their momentum with a back-of-the-endzone TD from tight end Donovan Richardson.

Still in the third, the Terriers were still working hard as QB Israel Hairston found his man Dominic Dulak for a 50-yard TD.

The lightning delay didn’t do much to delay Cburg’s drive to win Friday night – 14-0.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email

Thomas grew up right here in Roanoke and is a graduate of Salem High School and Virginia Tech.

email