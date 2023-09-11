25-year-old man drowns at Smith Mountain Lake, authorities say

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. – A Roanoke man is dead after drowning at Smith Mountain Lake Monday, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said at around 10:45 a.m., the Franklin County Communications Center received a report of a missing person last seen around the Smith Mountain Lake area.

We’re told the sheriff’s office responded to the area to search for the missing person, and located a body in the water. The victim was removed from the water and pronounced dead.

FCSO said the victim has been identified as 25-year-old Jerson Martinez of Roanoke.

According to authorities, the body has been transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office and this investigation will remain active pending official autopsy results.

The sheriff’s office said there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances at this time.