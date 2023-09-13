Highland County crash leaves 75-year-old man dead

HIGHLAND CO., Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that happened in Highland County Wednesday.

Police said the crash happened on Sept. 13 at 12:15 a.m. on Route 84, four miles west of Route 600.

We’re told a 2018 Ford F-150 was heading east on Route 84 when the vehicle crossed the center line, ran off the left side of the road, and then hit a tree.

Authorities have identified the driver as 75-year-old Earl Maryfriend of Charlton Heights, West Virginia. According to VSP, he was wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation, and the cause of the crash was not shared.