Center for Missing Children pushes for continued search of missing Franklin Co. mom and kids

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for mother Lauren Cook and her three kids.

They say that the woman and her children were confirmed to be in Litchfield, Illinois on Sept. 14. However, law enforcement must lay eyes on them before they can be taken off the missing persons alert.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children lists the kids on their site, and they’re asking the public to keep their eyes open and contact law enforcement if they’re spotted.

“The focus is on the children,” Leemie Kahng-Sofer, case management director for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said. “We know that we’ve had excellent citizen engagement in the past. We can never predict when and how that someone’s going to see something and say something and do something.”

The sheriff’s office said that Cook did not appear for a scheduled court appearance around the time she went missing. 10 News asked if she will face charges for not appearing. Deputies said that power lies in the judge’s hands.