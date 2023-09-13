Franklin Co. authorities searching for missing woman, her three children

30-year-old Lauren Cook and her three children, 7-year-old Benjamin Cook, 2-year-old Elijah Cook, and 5-year-old Hannah Cook (Credit: Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

FRANKLIN CO., Va. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman and her three children.

Authorities said 30-year-old Lauren Cook and her three children, 7-year-old Benjamin Cook, 5-year-old Hannah Cook, and 2-year-old Elijah Cook, were last seen on Sept. 5 in the county.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Since they were last seen, communication efforts with Lauren have been unsuccessful, Sgt. Megan Huston said.

Authorities released the following descriptions for each individual:

Lauren: 5′1″ with long brown hair and brown eyes.

Benjamin: Blue eyes and blonde hair

Hannah: Brown eyes and blonde hair

Elijah: Blue eyes and blonde hair

Details on their disappearance, including whether the situation is believed to be suspicious, were not available.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Office of the Sheriff at 540-483-3000.