Lynchburg leaders vote to close elementary school

LYNCHBURG, Va. – In an effort to save money and address declining enrollment and aging school buildings, Lynchburg City Schools leaders have decided to close at least one of their district’s elementary schools.

The decision comes after a study by a consultant firm, which proposed four possible plans.

In a narrow 5 to 4 vote, the board adopted the firm’s plan that would close Sandusky Elementary School and possibly T.C. Miller Elementary.

That plan also includes renovations or expansions at four other elementary schools.

”We have talked about closures from the very beginning. We have not hidden the fact that yep, we may have to close an elementary school. We have not hidden the fact that yes that hurts no matter where it is. There is not a single parent in here that doesn’t love their school,” Dr. Crystal Edwards, LCS Superintendent said.

In addition, they are requesting 15 million dollars from the city council to renovate W.M. Bass Elementary.

The board’s decision will be sent to Lynchburg City Council for their final vote.