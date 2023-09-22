Franklin Co. missing family not found in Litchfield, Illinois

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – It’s been more than two weeks since Lauren Cook and her three kids disappeared after a missed court appearance in Franklin County.

Law enforcement said they were in Litchfield, Illinois last week, but they think the family has since left the area.

Kenny Ryker, Chief of Police for the Litchfield Police Department, said they were contacted on September 14 and advised that the family was suspected to be in Litchfield.

Officers said they conducted a search with no luck. They determined the family had been in Litchfield for one night before departing on September 13.

Investigators must make in-person contact before the missing persons alert can be cleared.