Lynchburg crews head to coast to help with Tropical Storm Ophelia relief

LYNCHBURG, Va. – As Tropical Storm Ophelia makes its way to the coast, crews are preparing to see storm damage. Some local emergency responders are headed east to provide aid if it’s needed.

Flooding and damaging winds on the coast are a concern. Lynchburg City Fire Chief Greg Wormser said his agency is just one of several jumping into action as the tropical storm moves in.

“Rope rescue, water rescue, confined space, structural collapse, but in this particular instance primarily they’ll be working with the community related to high water incidents, swift water incidents, and incidents where there may be damaging winds, trees into homes, power lines down,” Wormser said.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management is deploying ten people on Lynchburg’s technical rescue team ahead of the storm. Bedford is sending ten people with swift water resources as well.

“Our folks are very dedicated, and I’m certainly thankful for them,” Wormser said. “Thankful for the fact that they’re willing to leave their families at a moment’s notice to go help a perfect stranger.”

Wormser isn’t sure how long the team will be there. That just depends on how challenging the weather becomes.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those who may be affected by the storm,” Wormser said. “We’re happy to be able to help them in their time of need.”