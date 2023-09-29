19-year-old man charged in connection with Danville shooting

Iunta Barksdale, 19, charged in connection with a Danville shooting that left three people injured. (Danville Police Department)

DANVILLE, Va. – A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a Danville shooting in July.

The Danville Police Department said the incident occurred on July 12 at Woodside Village Apartments, located in the 1300 block of Piney Forest Road.

We previously reported that officers responded to Woodside Village for a shots fired call. According to authorities, one person was found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

We’re told two others showed up separately from Woodside Village to SOVAH Health Danville with gunshot wounds.

Iunta Barksdale was charged with the following in connection with the incident:

Attempted malicious wounding

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Authorities said Barksdale is being held in the Danville City Jail under no bond.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone who has information is asked to please contact the Danville Police Department by either calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again, calling 911, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use our crime tips app CARE at www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.